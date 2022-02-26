Tamil Nadu forest staff demand increase in compensation for deaths caused due to attacks by wild animals

It should be increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh, urges T.N. forest staff association

Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association has urged the government to increase the compensation from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh for deaths caused by wild animals during patrolling and by elephants while chasing them away.

The association’s State executive committee meeting was held here on Saturday in which its president K. Sivaprakasam, general secretary P. Subramaniyam, district president K. Suresh, other office bearers and members took part and spoke. Various issues were discussed and resolutions were passed at the end of the meeting.

A resolution said that during patrolling inside the forest area and while chasing away elephants into forests, the staff were subject to attacks, resulting in loss of lives. Hence, the compensation to be paid to the victim’s family should be increased to ₹50 lakh, the resolution said.

Another resolution wanted crime cases that were pending for long time to be completed at the earliest so that charge-sheets were not served on the staff at the time of promotions. Vacancies in the department affected effective functioning of staff and hence steps should be taken to fill them immediately.

A resolution said that fuel allocation for forest range officers were reduced from the current 150 litres to 90 litres affecting patrolling and sought access to unlimited fuel quantity. Forest guards, foresters and watchers should not be inducted for night duty in offices as their role in forest protection was essential.

They also sought two-wheelers for forest range officers for carrying out effective patrolling, medical expenses for staff injured while driving away wild animals or the accused.

Job regularisation for anti-poaching watchers who were in service for over 10 years, hill and winter allowances for staff and increase in the risk allowance from ₹800 to ₹6,000 were the other demands.