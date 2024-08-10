Pongal sarees: T.N. Federation of Powerlooms Associations to go on one-day strike on August 12

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations will go on a one-day strike on Monday (August 12, 2024) demanding that the State government use cotton yarn, and not polyester texturised yarn, for the production of sarees for free distribution during the Pongal festival in 2025.

The State’s Department of Handlooms on August 8 invited e-tenders for the purchase of 4,306 tonnes of dyed polyester cotlook yarn, 2,960 tonnes of dyed polyester, 2,291 tonnes of gray polyester, and 358 tonnes of TPM dyed polyester.

The federation, however, said the State’s existing sizing process — done to prepare the yarn for weaving — is unsuitable for polyester yarn.

Explaining this further in an email to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the federation’s president L.K.M. Suresh said the sarees for free distribution were produced every year using warping machines that prepared longitudinal threads. While warping machines are readily available in the State, polyester yarn would require sizing machines, which are scarce, he said.

“If a production order is issued to the societies using polyester yarn, only a very few units could produce the sarees while most of the units would remain idle,” the email said. Mr. Suresh said if the production is stopped, thousands of workers would lose their livelihood, forcing the government to procure sarees from other States.

The powerloom owners’ associations in Erode, Chithode, Lakkapuram, Veerappanchatiram, Tiruchengodu, Devanankurichi, Thokkavadi, Rajagoundampalayam, Suriyampalayam, Sattayam Pudur, Kollapatti, Nesavalar Colony, Veppadai, and Pallipalayam will take part in the strike from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday, the email said. The members would also observe a fast from 9 am to 5 pm near Veerappanchatiram bus stop in Erode.

