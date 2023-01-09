ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Association seek reduction in power tariff

January 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

We expect the Chief Minister to make an announcement to reduce power tariff in the current Assembly session, say the Federation members

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Associations has urged the State government to reduce the power tariff to help the sector, which is facing closure of units, to survive.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, federation co-coordinator T.S.A. Subramanian recalled that the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi implemented a scheme to provide 500 units of free electricity to power looms. It was later increased to 750 units by the AIADMK government. The letter said that though the DMK in its election manifesto had promised to increase free electricity to 1,000 units after coming to power, it did not do so in the last 20 months. “We expect the Chief Minister to make an announcement to reduce power tariff in the current Assembly session”, the letter said.

Under Tariff 3A2 for power loom consumers, we were paying ₹2.30 per unit for usage of 750 to 1,000 units, ₹3.45 per unit for units consumed from 1,000 to 1,500 and ₹4.65 per unit for units consumed over 1,500 units. But, the tariff was increased to ₹3, ₹4.50 and ₹6 per unit respectively. The hike in power tariff is affecting the sector badly and the federation members met Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Chennai on September 20, 2022. The Minister said that withdrawing the hike completely was not possible and promised that steps would be taken to reduce the tariff, the letter said.

Though four months have passed after the meeting, the tariff has not been reduced. “A unit with 16 power looms has to bear additional power charges of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 bi-monthly”, the letter said and urged the CM to reduce the tariff and also increase the free units to 1,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US