Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Association seek reduction in power tariff

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Associations has urged the State government to reduce the power tariff to help the sector, which is facing closure of units, to survive.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, federation co-coordinator T.S.A. Subramanian recalled that the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi implemented a scheme to provide 500 units of free electricity to power looms. It was later increased to 750 units by the AIADMK government. The letter said that though the DMK in its election manifesto had promised to increase free electricity to 1,000 units after coming to power, it did not do so in the last 20 months. “We expect the Chief Minister to make an announcement to reduce power tariff in the current Assembly session”, the letter said.

Under Tariff 3A2 for power loom consumers, we were paying ₹2.30 per unit for usage of 750 to 1,000 units, ₹3.45 per unit for units consumed from 1,000 to 1,500 and ₹4.65 per unit for units consumed over 1,500 units. But, the tariff was increased to ₹3, ₹4.50 and ₹6 per unit respectively. The hike in power tariff is affecting the sector badly and the federation members met Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Chennai on September 20, 2022. The Minister said that withdrawing the hike completely was not possible and promised that steps would be taken to reduce the tariff, the letter said.

Though four months have passed after the meeting, the tariff has not been reduced. “A unit with 16 power looms has to bear additional power charges of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 bi-monthly”, the letter said and urged the CM to reduce the tariff and also increase the free units to 1,000.