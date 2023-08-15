Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission urged to reconsider its instruction on tariff conversion

August 15, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The recent instruction by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on changing tariff, such as from housing to commercial, without asking for building completion certificate for structures constructed after 2019 is against the spirit of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019 and High Court orders, says K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon says there are instances where consumers construct (after 2019) three houses or less on a premises and get electricity connection under housing tariff without producing the building completion certificate. These structures come under the exempted buildings category. They later rent out the houses to micro industries, offices, or retail activities and apply for tariff conversion from housing to other category. The TNERC permits such conversion without asking for building completion certificate.

“The building completion certificate was made mandatory for availing of new service connection for all non-exempted categories. The very objective of the Rule 2019 was to discourage and prevent unauthorised and unsafe buildings. In fact, the Rules were notified only based on the High Court order...The licensee was converting the tariff to non-exempted categories if the buildings were constructed before February 4, 2019 i.e. before the notification of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019. In case of conversion to non-exempted categories for the buildings constructed after February 4, 2019, they insist building completion certificate. We feel it is correct and is in line with the objective of the Rule and High Court orders.”

An unauthorised house building constructed after February 2019 for commercial activity could get service connection under Tariff 1A and then convert it to Tariff V (commercial) without any problem. But, it is not possible to get a commercial connection directly for commercial activity without producing the building completion certificate.

The TNERC order defeats the very purpose of the Rules of 2019 and Court order as unauthorised new buildings can get service connection for non-exempted categories also, he said. Hence, the TNERC should reconsider its order, he said.