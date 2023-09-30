Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University to focus on inter-disciplinary study and research: Vice-Chancellor

September 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University (TNMGRMU) is according thrust on inter-disciplinary study, a higher degree of industry collaboration, and research, K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, said in Coimbatore on Saturday.

On the lines of inter-disciplinary programmes being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Vice-Chancellor said the TNMGRMU was poised to offer new courses in nutrition related to agriculture and bioengineering programmes.

The emphasis was on encouraging research at the UG level, Dr. Narayanasamy said after honouring Distinguished Alumni - 2023 as part of the Foundation Day celebration of PSG IMSR.

Speaking on incubation support, Dr. Narayanasamy said researchers could patent their findings through the university’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell without any financial commitment.

The Vice-Chancellor honoured Deenadayalan Munirathnam, Clinical Lead, Department of Paediatric Haematology Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre, CHennai; Premkumar Balachandran, Clinical Lead, Institutes of Hernia Surgery and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai; Col (Dr) M. Muruganantham, Anaesthesiologist, Army Medical Corps; and A. Senthil Vadivu, Consultant ENT Surgeon, Dr. VK’s ENT Clinic, Chennai, with Distinguished Alumni - 2023 awards.

Presiding over, L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG and Sons’ Charities, said that out of 17 applicants shortlisted for the honours, an awardee each had been chosen by four group institutions that had completed 25 years of existence.

PSGIMSR has been consistently placed within the first 50 institutions among medical colleges for the last four years in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking, T.M. Subba Rao, Principal, said.