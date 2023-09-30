HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University to focus on inter-disciplinary study and research: Vice-Chancellor

September 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University (TNMGRMU) is according thrust on inter-disciplinary study, a higher degree of industry collaboration, and research, K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, said in Coimbatore on Saturday.

On the lines of inter-disciplinary programmes being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Vice-Chancellor said the TNMGRMU was poised to offer new courses in nutrition related to agriculture and bioengineering programmes.

The emphasis was on encouraging research at the UG level, Dr. Narayanasamy said after honouring Distinguished Alumni - 2023 as part of the Foundation Day celebration of PSG IMSR.

Speaking on incubation support, Dr. Narayanasamy said researchers could patent their findings through the university’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell without any financial commitment.

The Vice-Chancellor honoured Deenadayalan Munirathnam, Clinical Lead, Department of Paediatric Haematology Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre, CHennai; Premkumar Balachandran, Clinical Lead, Institutes of Hernia Surgery and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai; Col (Dr) M. Muruganantham, Anaesthesiologist, Army Medical Corps; and A. Senthil Vadivu, Consultant ENT Surgeon, Dr. VK’s ENT Clinic, Chennai, with Distinguished Alumni - 2023 awards.

Presiding over, L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG and Sons’ Charities, said that out of 17 applicants shortlisted for the honours, an awardee each had been chosen by four group institutions that had completed 25 years of existence.

PSGIMSR has been consistently placed within the first 50 institutions among medical colleges for the last four years in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) ranking, T.M. Subba Rao, Principal, said.

Related Topics

medical colleges / medical education / patent, copyright and trademark / medical research / research / scientific institutions

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.