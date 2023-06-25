Document writers in Tamil Nadu seek permission to enter sub-registrar offices

June 25, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Document writers with licence in the State have appealed to the State government to permit them to work at sub-registrar offices as usual.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy recently said that entry of document writers and intermediaries into sub-registrar offices was restricted. He also said that unauthorised persons under the guise of document writers would not be permitted in to sub-registrar offices. The presence of any people, who had no work directly or indirectly with the offices, would not be encouraged.

Members of the association of document writers met the Minister and appealed to him for permission to work as usual. The Minister urged them to ensure that there was no disrepute to the Department or government.

There are about 5,500 licensed document writers in the State. “We will know the situation when we go to the sub-registrar offices on Monday morning. In the recent months, there were several complaints of corruption and delay in works and that could have led to the action by the Minister,” said one of the document writers here.