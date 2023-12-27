GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu| Divulge your 'secret' boldly, EPS dares OPS

December 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday dared the party’s deposed co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam to divulge the “secret information” he claimed to possess that would lead to the imprisonment of the former.

“If there are allegations against me, he (Mr. Panneerselvam) should be bold enough to spell it out,” Mr. Palaniswamy said in Coimbatore on Wednesday, charging the deposed party leader with attempting to impede AIADMK’s growth by acting in tandem with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

“It is Mr. Paneerselvam who will be jailed in Tihar prison in the pending cases against him, along with frontline DMK leaders,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK general secretary described as “scandalous” the purported statement of Mr. Panneerselvam that the latter had loaned ₹ 2 crore to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Flood situation

Citing the precautions, including advisories to stock food items for a week, taken at times of natural disasters by the AIADMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami sought to drive home the point that the people in Chennai and Southern districts could have been saved from the crippling impact had the DMK Government responded promptly to the alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

No State ministers or officials had visited the flood-ravaged areas in Thoothukudi district until his visit there, Mr. Palaniswami claimed.

The AIADMK leader wondered why the DMK was “nervous” despite his party declaring it will not have any truck with the BJP. “It is an inner party issue. AIADMK’s alliance with other parties in future will hinge on the situation prevailing then,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

Rather than blaming the Centre for not releasing funds, the State government ought to get going with its own resources for relief works. All the same, the responsibility vests with the Central government as well to release the required funds, Mr. Palaniswami emphasised.

The DMK has to realise that it wrested power from the AIADMK only by “meagre vote margins” in very many constituencies. The AIADMK has been rock solid since its inception in 1974, and will remain intact, despite the attempts to break it, he said.,

Voicing his support to the demand of the MSME sector for reduction of power tariff, Mr. Palaniswami said the State ought to step in and help out the entrepreneurs.

