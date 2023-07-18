ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Day observed in Salem and Namakkal districts

July 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors taking a look at the photography exhibition held as part of Tamil Nadu Day in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

E.V.K.S. Elangovan, MLA, flagging off a rally organised to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on Tuesday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (right) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) are in the photo. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Tamil Nadu Day was observed in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

July 18, 1967, was the day on which a resolution moved by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was adopted in the State Legislative Assembly to rename the then Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day.

Students taking out a rally to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A special photo exhibition was organised at the Salem Collectorate to mark the day.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, and Salem North MLA R. Rajendran took part in the inauguration of the photo exhibition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajendran said that this exhibition would be held till July 23.

A rally by over 600 students was also taken out in this connection. Prizes were distributed to the students who won in various competitions conducted as part of the Tamil Nadu celebration.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar inaugurated a photo exhibition at Kulakarai and also flagged off an awareness rally at Namakkal Municipality South Government Higher Secondary School. Over 300 students participated in the rally. District Collector S. Uma, MLA P. Ramalingam, and local body representatives participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US