HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Day observed in Salem and Namakkal districts

July 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors taking a look at the photography exhibition held as part of Tamil Nadu Day in Salem on Tuesday.

Visitors taking a look at the photography exhibition held as part of Tamil Nadu Day in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

E.V.K.S. Elangovan, MLA, flagging off a rally organised to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on Tuesday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (right) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) are in the photo.

E.V.K.S. Elangovan, MLA, flagging off a rally organised to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on Tuesday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (right) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) are in the photo. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Tamil Nadu Day was observed in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

July 18, 1967, was the day on which a resolution moved by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was adopted in the State Legislative Assembly to rename the then Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day.

Students taking out a rally to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on Tuesday.

Students taking out a rally to observe Tamil Nadu Day in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A special photo exhibition was organised at the Salem Collectorate to mark the day.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, and Salem North MLA R. Rajendran took part in the inauguration of the photo exhibition.

Mr. Rajendran said that this exhibition would be held till July 23.

A rally by over 600 students was also taken out in this connection. Prizes were distributed to the students who won in various competitions conducted as part of the Tamil Nadu celebration.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar inaugurated a photo exhibition at Kulakarai and also flagged off an awareness rally at Namakkal Municipality South Government Higher Secondary School. Over 300 students participated in the rally. District Collector S. Uma, MLA P. Ramalingam, and local body representatives participated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.