Tamil Nadu Day observed in Salem and Namakkal districts

July 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Day was observed in Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

July 18, 1967, was the day on which a resolution moved by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai was adopted in the State Legislative Assembly to rename the then Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day.

A special photo exhibition was organised at the Salem Collectorate to mark the day.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, and Salem North MLA R. Rajendran took part in the inauguration of the photo exhibition.

Mr. Rajendran said that this exhibition would be held till July 23.

A rally by over 600 students was also taken out in this connection. Prizes were distributed to the students who won in various competitions conducted as part of the Tamil Nadu celebration.

In Namakkal, Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar inaugurated a photo exhibition at Kulakarai and also flagged off an awareness rally at Namakkal Municipality South Government Higher Secondary School. Over 300 students participated in the rally. District Collector S. Uma, MLA P. Ramalingam, and local body representatives participated.