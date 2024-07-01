GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu considers wind energy banking for windmills over 20 years old

This has been a long-pending demand of the industry; several other suggestions mooted at a recent meeting are also under consideration by the government, sources said

Published - July 01, 2024 03:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
File photograph

File photograph

The Tamil Nadu government has held preliminary talks with representatives of the alternative energy industry, regarding one of their long-pending demands, on permitting the banking of energy generated by windmills that are more than 20 years old.

According to industry sources who attended the meeting recently in Chennai, it was mooted that annual banking could be allowed for wind energy generators that are over 20 years old, based on certain conditions and provided they have a life extension certificate.

Measures needed to revive wind energy sector in Tamil Nadu: experts

Captive generators will not be permitted to use the banked power during peak hours; they will have to use the prescribed quantity of banked energy every month during the non-peak season; only 50% of the generation from May to September will be permitted for banking if there is excess energy generated, and the life extension certificate for wind turbines should be obtained based on the assessment made by the appropriate certifying agencies after paying the necessary charges.

In respect of repowered or refurbished wind energy projects, there should be a minimum of 25% increase in generation compared to the last three years of average generation adjusted for wind factor, prior to repowering/ refurbishing. Installation of solar energy panels at exiting windmill sites will be allowed, subject to curtailment if energy generation is more than the connected capacity.

Industry sources said these are suggestions that have been discussed with officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation. The industry will give its feedback soon, and the government will also hold more discussions before the modalities are finalised.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / wind energy / renewable energy / green infrastrucutre / power (infrastructure)

