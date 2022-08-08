Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to visit Erode on August 25, 26

August 08, 2022 20:55 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Erode on August 25 and 26 during which he will unveil a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and also take part in a government function.

After completing his programme in Tiruppur on August 25, Mr. Stalin will reach Kallipatti in T.N. Palayam Union at 5 p.m. and unveil the statue. Later, he will stay at Kalingarayan Illam on Perundurai Road and meet party functionaries and other dignitaries. On August 26, at 10 a.m., he will participate in a government function at Solar on Karur Bypass Road and distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. Later, he will proceed to Coimbatore.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy held discussions with officials of all the departments at the Collectorate on Monday regarding the Chief Minister’s visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement