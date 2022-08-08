Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to visit Erode on August 25, 26

Staff Reporter ERODE August 08, 2022 20:55 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:55 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Erode on August 25 and 26 during which he will unveil a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and also take part in a government function.

After completing his programme in Tiruppur on August 25, Mr. Stalin will reach Kallipatti in T.N. Palayam Union at 5 p.m. and unveil the statue. Later, he will stay at Kalingarayan Illam on Perundurai Road and meet party functionaries and other dignitaries. On August 26, at 10 a.m., he will participate in a government function at Solar on Karur Bypass Road and distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. Later, he will proceed to Coimbatore.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy held discussions with officials of all the departments at the Collectorate on Monday regarding the Chief Minister’s visit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...