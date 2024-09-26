Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology (IT) park in Coimbatore in two weeks, said State IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday.

The Minister, who inspected the Elcot park that has been developed at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore city, told the media that the facility spanning 3 lakh sq. ft., which was announced in 2020, has a 2 lakh sq. ft. office space in a six-storeyed building. The demand was for almost 6 lakh sq. ft.

After the inauguration, the space would be allocated for startups and large and small firms, and about 15,000 sq. ft. would be reserved as a co-working space. The park is set to generate 3,250 jobs.

“I have given guidelines to the Secretary of the Department and the Elcot MD for norms for the allocation of space. There should be four or five firms apart from the co-working space,” he said.

The demand for such an office space was high in Coimbatore. The Tamil Nadu government had announced hi-tech cities in Coimbatore, Hosur, and north Chennai. These would have schools, hospitals, residential units, and office spaces. Work for these are in progress, he added.