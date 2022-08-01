Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates ITI in Udumalpet

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR August 01, 2022 18:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:30 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Monday, inaugurated an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and hostel at ₹ 5.67 crore at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district through video conferencing.

During the function, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said the government focused more on the skill development and employment generation. He also said that because of the steps taken by the State government in the last one year, the State had improved its national level performance in the industrial sector. .  

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said the government had conducted job fairs with the help of private companies, benefiting lakhs of graduates. The government was aslo disbursing various loans and incentives for education and skill development.

The Ministers handed over various welfare measures to the tune of ₹ 33.24 lakhs to the beneficiaries. They also distributed land pattas to 208 people at ₹ 75.25 lakh thorough Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, in Dharapuram.

