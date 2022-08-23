Tamil Nadu Chief Minister arrives in Coimbatore for a three-day visit

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 23, 2022 21:39 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived in Coimbatore on Tuesday night for a three-day visit to Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tiruppur, Gobichettipalayam and Erode.

He was received at the airport by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, District Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

Mr. Stalin will take part in a government function at Eachanari on Wednesday morning and hand over assistance to over 1.07 lakh beneficiaries. He will commission and lay foundation for over 200 projects each. By 5 p.m. he will reach Achipatti, where people numbering around 50,000 from other parties are expected to join the DMK.

On Thurdsay, he will take part in the Micro, Small and Medium Industries event at Poppys Hotel in Tiruppur. From there he will proceed to Kallipatti near Gobichettipalayam and take part in a party event. On Friday, the Chief Minister will take part in a government function at Perundurai and will reach Coimbatore by noon to attend the 75th anniversary of PSG Group of Institutions. He will leave for Chennai by night.

