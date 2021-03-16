Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | Fighting on my strength: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan said he was fighting on his strength, which was honesty, and not weakness in the opposite camp.
After filing his nomination, Mr. Haasan told reporters that he chose Coimbatore South Assembly constituency because there was an attempt to communally polarise the place. “'There are attempts to destroy communal peace here. I want to be a voice against it.”
On BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan’s remark that Mr. Haasan would return to acting after the election results, the MNM president said as professionals there was nothing wrong in returning to acting or practising law or medicine. “For me, politics is duty, and that is to serve the people,” the MNM chief said, adding that for him, politics was not a profession, as it was for others.
The incumbent had failed to develop the constituency he said. Be it metro rail or any such big ticket projects, promises were made but never kept. Mr. Haasan claimed that he was not an outsider to the constituency as he had visited it many times, and he had friends there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath