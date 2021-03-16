Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | 31 nominations filed on Day 2

Singanallur Assembly constituency saw seven nominations including that of Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president R. Mahendran and AIADMK nominee K.R. Jayaram.

Thirty-one nominations were filed on Monday, Day 2 of the window period that the Election Commission of India had given for persons to file nominations to contest the 2021 Assembly elections.

Data with the district administration showed that the Coimbatore North Assembly constituency saw five nominations – two by AIADMK nominee Amman K. Arjunan, two by his son and the fifth was the Naam Tamilar Katchi nominee B. Balendran.

Coimbatore South Assembly constituency saw three nominations including Bharatiya Janata Party women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan and NaamTamilar Katchi’s A. Abdul Wahab, Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency saw five nominations including AIADMK nominee P.R.G. Arunkumar, and Mettupalayam Assembly constituency saw three nominations including AIADMK nominee A.K. Selvaraj and Independent O. Liakathali.

Pollachi saw one nomination – that of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam nominee K. Sugumar, Sulur Assembly constituency three nominations – two by AIADMK nominee P. Kandasamy and one by dummy candidate K. Asokan, Thondamuthur Assembly four nominations – two by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, one by Independent K. Ramasamy and another one by Ganasangam Party of India nominee M. Badran.

Singanallur Assembly constituency saw seven nominations including that of Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president R. Mahendran and AIADMK nominee K.R. Jayaram. No nominations were filed in Kinathukadavu and Valparai Assembly constituencies on Monday.

K. Ramachandran, the DMK candidate contesting in Coonoor constituency filed his nomination on Monday. Mr. Ramachandran, a former MLA from Coonoor, submitted his nomination papers to the Sub-Collector and returning office for Coonoor constituency, Ranjeeth Singh.

R. Ketheeswaran, from the Naam Thamizhar Katchi also filed his nomination papers. Mr. Ketheeswaran is contesting in Gudalur constituency.