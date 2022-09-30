Tamil Nadu Agricultural University releases UG admission rank list, 7 score full marks

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: K. Ananthan

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi, on Friday, released the undergraduate admission ranking list 2022-23 at the campus here.

Seven students of the 36,720 under the academic general category scored full 200 marks — Gobi G of Pudukottai and Muthu Pandi K.T of Erode from the SC community, Subha Sri R of Uthukuli, Karthick Raja R of Pudukottai, Dharani Sengottuvelu of Salem, Harinika M of Dharmapuri and Raja Aishwarya Kamatchi R. of Ramanathapuram of the BC community were the toppers. As many as 14 scored 199.5, she said.

In the vocational stream, Harishkumar M. topped the overall UG list with 200 marks, Surya K. topped under the 7.5% quota for government school students by scoring 197.5 marks. Karthikayani V emerged as a topper under the sports quota with 760 marks, according to the university.

She said, a total of 39,489 applications were received online this year from June 28 to August 20, of which 15,111 were from boys and 24,348 from girls. Of them, 11,915 were from Most Backward Community, 10,002 were from the SC community, 1,346 from SC(A) and 596 from Scheduled Tribe.

The V-C added that 6,980 would enrol for UG science courses, of which 2,527 would be admitted directly. She said of the 4,413 vocational seats in 28 affiliated colleges, 2,868 (65%) are under government quota through single-window consultation and 1,545 (35%) under management.

Ms. Geethalakshmi further stated that 129 seats for differently abled persons, 408 for government school students, 20 for children of ex-servicemen and 20 for sportspersons have been reserved.

The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the candidates who attended online counselling should appear in person for certificate verification.