Tamil Nadu Agricultural University student found dead in hostel 

August 10, 2022 23:04 IST

A first year student of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the 19-year-old boy, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was doing a B.Sc course in the university.

The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police suspect that the student ended his life due to personal reasons.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)