Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University student found dead in hostel 

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 10, 2022 23:04 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 23:04 IST

A first year student of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the 19-year-old boy, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was doing a B.Sc course in the university.

The police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The police suspect that the student ended his life due to personal reasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
suicide
Read more...