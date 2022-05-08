Tamil Nadu Agricultural University signs MoU with FMC India

Karthik Madhavan May 08, 2022 16:42 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has inked a memorandum of understanding with FMC India, Mumbai, for collaboration and research and FMC science leadership programme. A release from the university said the MoU would pave way for conduct of basic and applied research on bioassay, field evaluation studies, etc. on new pesticides, herbicides and bioratinal molecules. The collaboration would be for three years. The company would give fellowship for one post-graduate and doctoral student of the university. In her address at the MoU signing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said green chemistry was the need of the hour as the world moved towards sustainable agriculture and non-chemical approaches. Director, Centre for Plant Protection Studies, K. Prabakar, spoke on the benefits the university would gain from the collaboration with the company.



