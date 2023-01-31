ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University releases rank list for diploma courses

January 31, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has released the rank list for admissions to diploma programmes for the current academic year.

A press release said that of the 2,036 application received for the three diploma programmes — agriculture, horticulture, and agriculture engineering — through seven constituent colleges and 10 affiliated private colleges, 2,025 applications were considered eligible.

C. Krishnakumar topped the list with an aggregate of 192.28, followed by T. Balaganesh who scored 190.5.

S. Manjupriya topped the Scheduled Tribe category with 188.77 marks and G. Mahalakshmi topped under the Scheduled Caste category with 184 marks.

The rank list was published on January 28 on www.tnau.ucanapply.com

The certificate verification will be conducted on February 1 and the eligible candidates will have to pay the counselling fee to get the final allotment letter. For further information, contact the helpline number 0422-6611345, said in the release.

CONNECT WITH US