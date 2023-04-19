Tamil Nadu Agricultural University initiates online admission process for Masters, Ph.D. programmes

April 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday initiated online admission process for masters programme in 33 disciplines and doctoral programme in 28 disciplines at the main campus and 11 affiliated colleges.

Applications could be uploaded online through the link https://admissionsatpgschool.tnau.ac.in/ till May 15, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi told mediapersons. All the PG and Ph.D. programmes pertain to Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering, Forestry, and Community Science.

A new programme, M.Sc. Post Harvest Technology, will be offered through constituent college in Periyakulam from the coming academic year, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The students who have already completed their undergraduation in Agriculture and allied courses can apply for Masters programme and those who have completed M.Sc. in Agriculture or Horticulture and M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering can apply for doctoral programmes by uploading their Provisional Degree Certificate. Students who are in the final year can upload their previous semester marksheets issued by their competent authorities. The provisional admission will be confirmed only after the submission of Provisional Degree Certificate, Prof. Geethalakshmi said, after releasing the Post Graduate Information Brochure (2023-24) containing information on eligibility and other details. Clarifications related to the admission process would be carried out through email: pgadmission@tnau.ac.in.

Now in its 53rd year of existence, TNAU holds the unique distinction of providing monthly research scholarship for PG and Ph.D. students to the tune of ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. Last year, the university admitted 500 students into PG programmes and 250 for Ph.D. Thirty percent of the admitted students account for the All India quota filled through ICAR (Indian Agricultural Research Institute). Students complete part of their research at institutions in United Kingdom, Australia, Israel and a few other countries.

The TNAU was also facilitating students to secure scholarships from the government and private entities, the Vice-Chancellor said.