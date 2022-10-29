‘Tamil must be primary medium of instruction till Class XII in all TN schools’

High-level committee members for State Education Policy headed by retired Justice D. Murugesan (second right) at a meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday. . | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Implementing Tamil language as the primary mode of instruction till Class XII across the State was suggested at the sixth zonal meeting of the State Education Policy (SEP). The meeting organised by the high level 12-member committee meeting headed by retired Justice D. Murugesan, was held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Former vice-chancellor of Saveetha University and SEP committee member Jawahar Nesan. L told The Hindu that the committee members will visit several institutions — schools, universities, colleges etc. — in November and collect samples that are Tamil Nadu-centric. Two months after the required samples are collected, the policy formulation process will begin, he added.

A student from Kangayampalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore district said . “many are unaware of the 7.5% reservation for the State government school students and 20% quota for Tamil-medium candidates in government jobs. English can be learnt for communication even later but education in our mother tongue will help us understand lessons better now,” the student said.

Panneerselvam, an assistant executive engineer in Tangedco, representing parents, citing Karnataka’s Bill allocating reservations for Kannadigas in higher education, said, “The committee should recommend a similar reservation for students who studied in Tamil medium schools till Class XII.” Pedagogy should be at the district level and policies at the State-level, he added.

M. Ashok, a psychologist and sexologist from Erode, said sex education must be made compulsory in all schools to avoid increasing POCSO cases and teenage pregnancies. He said a ‘Human education for sexuality’ must be formulated under the SEP to help kids understand gender diversity, and puberty and overcome inferiority complexes due to age-related factors.

Educationalist K. Lenin Bharathi said the State must categorise teachers in private institutions as organised or unorganised employees and formulate separate regulations and welfare boards for them.

Need for NEET

A student from Kalaimagal Kalvi Nilayam Girl’s Higher Secondary School in Erode district said NEET exam is required because otherwise admissions are based on Class XII results, but many students will study only textbook answers for scoring high marks and may not understand the lesson. For NEET, a proper understanding is required and since Tamil Nadu is following NCERT-based SCERT, it might not be very tough to crack the exam, the student claimed.

She said the current school exam systems can include a multiple choice question test with negative markings twice annually to help children understand the model used in competitive or common exams like NEET, JEE etc.

Higher Education

The Association for Self-Financing Arts, Science and Management Colleges of Tamil Nadu asked the committee to not recognise online degrees on the same level as those awarded for physical classes. They also requested to not provide NAC accreditation to all institutions on the same standards as the parameters may differ for tribal, rural and urban institutions.