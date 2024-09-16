Tamil Maanila Congress wants new railway station at Solar in Erode

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has urged both the Central and State governments to establish a new railway station at Solar for the benefit of passengers.

In a press release, party’s general secretary M. Yuvaraja said that Erode, one of the fastest growing cities in the State, had reputed industries and educational institutions in large numbers. Thousands of people from across the State visited the district for various purposes, including traders for marketing turmeric and for purchasing textile products resulting in frequent traffic congestion in the city. The Erode Outer Ring Road that was established to reduce congestion was also congested.

To reduce congestion on city roads, a bus terminal is being established at Solar on Karur Bypass Road. But the work is carried out at a snail’s pace, he claimed and wanted the works to be expedited. He said once the new terminal became operational, movement of passengers would be very high and would need additional transportation. Hence, a new railway station near the terminal would be a permanent solution, the release said and added that required land and tracks were already available at Solar. He said the station would serve people from southern districts and also help traders to move their goods quickly.

The release sought additional platforms at Erode Railway Junction, upgrade of Thottipalayam railway station and ensuring all trains stop at the station to reduce congestion at main junction. The release urged elected representatives in the district to take up the issue with the respective governments.

