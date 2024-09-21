ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Maanila Congress urges TNSTC to operate AC buses from Erode

Published - September 21, 2024 08:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has urged the State government to introduce air-conditioned (AC) bus services with push-back seats from Erode to Chennai and other destinations for the benefit of the district’s residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release, the party’s general secretary, M. Yuvaraja, highlighted that Erode is a key city in the State with a thriving economy. “Though the DMKclaims that Erode is the ‘gurukulam’ of former DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, the government has done little for the city’s development in the past three years,” he stated. Yuvaraja alleged that the current government is merely inaugurating schemes brought in by the previous AIADMK government and has not implemented any new initiatives for the city’s progress.

The release noted that Erode attracts frequent visitors for education, employment, healthcare, and business purposes. “While long-distance buses are available from Erode to Chennai and Marthandam, there are no suitable buses to other destinations,” he said.

Yuvaraja further stated that buses remain the preferred mode of transport for many travelling to Chennai and the southern districts. The Yercaud Super Fast Express is the only direct train from Erode to Chennai, leaving many people reliant on expensive private buses, which are unaffordable for the middle-income group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is necessary for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited to operate AC buses to Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Puducherry, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other destinations for the convenience of the commuters,” the release urged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US