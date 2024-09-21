GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Maanila Congress urges TNSTC to operate AC buses from Erode

Published - September 21, 2024 08:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has urged the State government to introduce air-conditioned (AC) bus services with push-back seats from Erode to Chennai and other destinations for the benefit of the district’s residents.

In a press release, the party’s general secretary, M. Yuvaraja, highlighted that Erode is a key city in the State with a thriving economy. “Though the DMKclaims that Erode is the ‘gurukulam’ of former DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, the government has done little for the city’s development in the past three years,” he stated. Yuvaraja alleged that the current government is merely inaugurating schemes brought in by the previous AIADMK government and has not implemented any new initiatives for the city’s progress.

The release noted that Erode attracts frequent visitors for education, employment, healthcare, and business purposes. “While long-distance buses are available from Erode to Chennai and Marthandam, there are no suitable buses to other destinations,” he said.

Yuvaraja further stated that buses remain the preferred mode of transport for many travelling to Chennai and the southern districts. The Yercaud Super Fast Express is the only direct train from Erode to Chennai, leaving many people reliant on expensive private buses, which are unaffordable for the middle-income group.

“It is necessary for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited to operate AC buses to Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Rameswaram, Madurai, Puducherry, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other destinations for the convenience of the commuters,” the release urged.

September 21, 2024

