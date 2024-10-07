Tamil Maanila Congress against expansion of Erode Corporation limits

Stating that expansion of Erode Corporation by including village panchayats would affect overall development and the people, Tamil Maanila Congress functionaries submitted a petition opposing the plan to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara during the grievance day meeting at the Collectorate on Monday.

Led by P. Vijayakumar, president of the party’s urban district committee, members said development works were announced for the civic body many years ago. But, drain and road facilities and availability of drinking water continue to be a major concern for residents in all these years.

“In the name of the underground sewerage scheme, roads were dug and were not re-laid,” the petition said. The petition pointed out that when residents continue to face hardship, merging more village panchayats would serve no purpose, except causing trouble to all.

The petition said residents in village panchayats face difficulty in paying rent while many depend on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for their livelihood. “Merging the panchayats would affect them as the scheme is not implemented in civic body limits,” the petition said and urged the district administration to reconsider expansion.

