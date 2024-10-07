GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Maanila Congress against expansion of Erode Corporation limits

Published - October 07, 2024 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara taking a look at the petition submitted by the TMC functionaries in Erode on Monday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara taking a look at the petition submitted by the TMC functionaries in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that expansion of Erode Corporation by including village panchayats would affect overall development and the people, Tamil Maanila Congress functionaries submitted a petition opposing the plan to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara during the grievance day meeting at the Collectorate on Monday.

Led by P. Vijayakumar, president of the party’s urban district committee, members said development works were announced for the civic body many years ago. But, drain and road facilities and availability of drinking water continue to be a major concern for residents in all these years.

“In the name of the underground sewerage scheme, roads were dug and were not re-laid,” the petition said. The petition pointed out that when residents continue to face hardship, merging more village panchayats would serve no purpose, except causing trouble to all.

The petition said residents in village panchayats face difficulty in paying rent while many depend on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for their livelihood. “Merging the panchayats would affect them as the scheme is not implemented in civic body limits,” the petition said and urged the district administration to reconsider expansion.

Published - October 07, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.