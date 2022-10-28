Tamil language is enough, say students at SEP meeting

Students, who took part in the zonal-level meeting on Friday, to formulate the State Education Policy (SEP) said they did not want Hindi.

The State government has constituted a high-level committee headed by retired High Court Judge D. Murugesan to formulate the SEP. On Friday, the committee conducted a meeting here in which students, teachers, parents, and NGOs from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts participated. .

Expressing their views, students said they do not want Hindi language and Tamil is enough. They need spoken English training from primary school level. The students sought separate subjects in the fields of sports, yoga, and agriculture. They called for adequate school facilities, bus services comparable to private schools, and computer and artificial intelligence training.

While the committee chairman Mr. Murugesan asked the students whether they needed the NEET exam and the coaching provided to them, a girl student replied that she wanted the NEET exam and said teachers are providing adequate coaching to face the NEET exams.

Teachers urged the government to provide 7.5% internal reservation for government-aided school students and 50% reservation in jobs for Tamil-medium students.

Parents said that adequate toilet facilities and CCTVs should be provided in schools, the syllabus should be upgraded to face all kinds of competitive exams and martial arts training should be provided to all students.