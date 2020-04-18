Tamil author helps woman deliver baby

﻿

Tamil author M. Chandrakumar alias ‘Auto’ Chandran helped in delivering the baby of a migrant worker from Odisha in Singanallur here on Thursday. Mr. Chandrakumar’s novel ‘Lock Up’ was adapted to the movie ‘Visaranai [Interrogation]’ by director Vetrimaaran in 2015, which ended up as India’s official entry to the 89th Academy Awards.

The issue came to light following the post by his daughter Jeeva Chandrakumar on Facebook on Friday and the subsequent viral videos of Mr. Chandrakumar attending to the labour.

Mr. Chandrakumar told The Hindu that the woman, Baladevi (26), was the wife of a construction worker at the Coimbatore Institute of Technology and were staying behind the college hostel along with other migrant workers from Odisha. When she went into labour on Thursday morning, Ms. Baladevi’s husband Ananda carried her and reached the Communist Party of India (CPI) office by foot for nearly one km. seeking help, he said. “I was delivering food to migrant workers at a school, which was about one km. away, when I got a call,” Mr. Chandrakumar said.

Upon reaching the CPI office at Thulasiammal Layout, he said that Ms. Baladevi was bleeding profusely. There was a delay in the arrival of the 108 ambulance and the parturition had already begun. “There were no women [to attend to the labour] around, so I went ahead,” Mr. Chandrakumar said. However, the ambulance arrived after the boy was born.

In her post on Facebook about this incident, Ms. Jeeva wrote, “Meanwhile the doctor asked dad to hold the placental cord tightly to cut it ,after that they clipped it safely too. Then the doctor took a deep breath and ask people to bring a white cloth. Then in order to remove the cord from the women, dad asked me to hold the baby, I took a step closer to hold the baby, saw the tiny cute face with full of blood and suddenly I heard his first cry [sic].”

According to G. Manickam, a CPI member who helped admitting the mother in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday, Ms. Baladevi’s husband carried her along with the help of a woman name Hamsaveni to the office. “Other migrant workers have already vacated and only this family was staying there,” he said, due to the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown. It was Ms. Hamsaveni, who was an acquaintance of the CPI members as well as the family, suggested to visit the CPI office, Mr. Manickam said.

R. Manonmani, Professor and Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CMCH, told The Hindu on Saturday that Ms. Baladevi and the baby were in good health. “They are still under observation,” she said, adding that they could be discharged on either Sunday or Monday.