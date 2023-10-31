ADVERTISEMENT

Tamara opens a business hotel in Coimbatore

October 31, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamara Leisure Experiences, which has opened a property in Coimbatore, will launch its third property in Tamil Nadu soon. According to Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive Officer of Tamara, the company plans to open a hotel next year in Kumbakonam and has one at Kodaikanal.  According to a press release from the company, “O by Tamara”, an upscale luxury brand in Coimbatore, was acquired last year and has seen some additions.  It has 141 rooms in five categories, a banquet hall, conference hall, restaurant, spa, swimming pool, etc.  This is the sixth project launched by the company in India, and it has four in other countries. Tamara will launch a property at Guruvayoor too shortly. 

