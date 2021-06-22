Taluk level executive panels formed to control virus spread in Erode

Erode

22 June 2021 21:13 IST

An executive committee vested with the responsibility to take effective steps to control and monitor the spread of COVID-19 at each taluk was constituted in the district.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said that each committee will be headed by an officer in the rank of a Deputy Collector and will comprise block medical officer, Inspector of Police, revenue tahsildar, block development officer and executive officers. The committees will be monitored by senior officials in the district.

Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) will head the committees comprising the taluk committees of Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi, Assistant Collector (Training) will head Perundurai, Chennimalai and Bhavani committees, District Revenue Officer will head Sathyamangalam, Nambiyur, Bhavanisagar and Talavadi committees and Project Officer (Mahalir Thittam), Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, will head Ammapettai, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam and T.N. Palayam committees.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that only recognised private hospitals and laboratories should provide treatment for COVID-19 positive patients and test swab samples respectively. Also, all the private hospitals, clinics, CT scan centres with private laboratories should inform the district administration on fever cases and persons with symptoms they are treating everyday to the district administration. “If violations are found, action will be taken under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005”, he added. He said that to monitor the private hospitals and CT scan centres, laboratories, two zonal officers and Joint Director of Health Services were appointed, the Collector added.