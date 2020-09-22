Talks on with Kerala to increase water level in Siruvani Reservoir

The city is unlikely to gain the full benefit of the good southwest monsoon as the Kerala Government has thus far not allowed the water level touch the full reservoir level in the Siruvani Reservoir.

As of September 22, the water level in the 49.50 feet Reservoir stood at 44.61 feet, in keeping with the Kerala Government’s decision to reduce storage by five feet in all reservoirs, said sources. The decision to reduce storage followed the floods in the State a couple of years ago.

To maintain the water level at 44.5 feet in the Siruvani Reservoir, the Kerala Irrigation Department has opened sluices a few days ago.

The loss of five feet water in the Reservoir meant that the city would have to do with only 85% Siruvani water. Or, in other words, the loss of 15% water equalled to around 25 days’ water supply to the city.

Sources said that the Tamil Nadu Government had been in talks with the Kerala Government to point out that the latter could not treat the Siruvani Reservoir on a par with other reservoirs as it was used only for drinking water purpose and not irrigation.

The Tamil Nadu Government, besides writing to the Kerala Government, had also engaged with it at the political and bureaucrat level and in the next few days, there could be another round of talks at the level of chief engineers, the sources added. As of September 22, 8 a.m., the water level stood at 44.61 feet and in the preceding 24 hours, the Reservoir received 65mm rainfall.