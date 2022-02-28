Talent search examination held for rural school students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

The Department of School Education on Sunday conducted Tamil Nadu Rural Students Talent Search Examination (TRUST) in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for rural school students.

Officials said that 1,835 students wrote the examination in 13 centres across Coimbatore district on Sunday. The centres were set up at locations including Pollachi, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur and Sulur.

In Tiruppur district, 1,640 students wrote the examination in 10 centres including Avinashi, Dharapuram, Palladam, Kangeyam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam, according to the officials.

The examination was held across the State from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at various centres on Sunday. Students studying in Class IX, whose parental annual income does not exceed ₹ 1 lakh, were eligible to write the TRUST examination and those qualifying will receive a scholarship of ₹ 1,000 every year for the next four years.