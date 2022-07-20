Talavadi residents reiterate demand to establish taluk hospital

People of Talavadi Taluk were disappointed as the Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, during his visit to the hill area on Tuesday, did not make any announcement to establish a taluk hospital.

Over 70,000 people live in the hill area that is located 120 km from Erode and borders Karnataka. An Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre (UPHC) and four Primary Health Centres continue to serve the people. During emergencies, first-aid is provided to the patient and is referred to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam (located 60 km away), Coimbatore (122 km) and to Chamrajanagar in Karnataka (22 km). The taluk was formed in 2015 after which the facilities at the UPHC were not improved.

“Since travelling through Dhimbam Ghat Road to reach the plains is a herculean task, we were demanding a taluk hospital with upgraded facilities. But, our demands remain neglected”, said Kannaiyan Subramaniyam, convener of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association who submitted a petition to the Minister for the same. He said that the centre has no X-ray or scan facilities and postmortem are not carried out. “Only, if we get a taluk hospital, better healthcare facilities could be provided”, he said.

People said that the district administration, instead of recommending a taluk hospital, submitted proposals for improving the facilities at the UPHC. “It takes a day for us to reach Sathyamangalam and meet the doctor and return home”, said S. Manickam, a resident. He expressed disappointment that their demand for better healthcare facilities continue to be neglected. “The Health Minister should immediately send a team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to Talavadi and study the need for a taluk hospital”, said another resident Sivappa.

People also recalled that in September 2021, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, promised to establish a government general hospital in Talavadi. “But no steps were taken yet to fulfill the assurance”, they said and urged the State government to fulfill their long demand.