Talavadi farmers want entry fee waived at Punajanur check post in Karnataka

June 14, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Farmers in Talavadi hills have urged the Karnataka Forest Department to exempt farmers and local people from entry fee at the Punajanur forest check post in Karnataka.

The Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 (Old number 209) passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) at Bannari, Dhimbam, and Hasanur and the State’s boundary ends at Karapallam where the STR’s forest check post is located. The road passes through the forest areas of Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve (BRT) in Chamarajanagar district where a forest check post is located. One has to travel another eight km inside Karnataka and take a separate road that leads to Talavadi. Vehicles and farmers transport vegetables regularly while local people also pass through the check post and have to pay the entry fee. Currently, two-wheelers are exempted from entry fee.

S. Kannaiyan, president of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association, in an email to the Field Director of BRT, said Talavadi taluk is surrounded by BRT on one side and STR on the other side and 70,000 people reside in the 10 panchayats in the taluk. “The national highway passing through BRT and STR is our lifeline to reach the mainland in Tamil Nadu and people frequently travel for various reasons,” he said. Farmers depend on road to transport agricultural produce, livestock, agri implements and essential commodities.

The entry fee is collected from vehicles of local people and farmers for using the protected areas in Karnataka forests. “As a part of fundamental duty to conserve our forest and wildlife, we have always supported the conservation of forests and wildlife in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the past and will continue to do so,” he said in the mail. He demanded waiving the entry fees for local people of Talavadi taluk.

