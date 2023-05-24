Talavadi farmers upset over poor price for cabbage

May 24, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ERODE

Cabbage farmers in Talavadi hills are a worried lot as they are offered just ₹ 1 a kg for their produce, forcing a few to destroy their fully grown crop.

The 90-day crop is widely cultivated in the hill area as favourable climate prevails throughout the year. Traders, who procure the cabbage from farmers, sell the vegetable in Erode, Coimbatore, and Kerala. Small and marginal farmers cultivate the crop on small holdings ranging from half an acre to 1.5 acre. “We incur a cultivation cost of ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 per acre,” said S. Manickam, a farmer. There are traders who offer just ₹ 1 for a kg of cabbage, he said. The farmers harvest 15-20 tonnes of cabbage an acre during summer and it goes up to 30 tonnes during winter.

The farmers said that usually in October and November the procurement price of cabbage would be over ₹25 a kg and it would drop in April and May due to surplus production and low demand. “The price was hovering around ₹10 a kg for three months, but it dropped to ₹2.50 a kg in May,” said a farmer in Doddagajanur. Since traders did not turn up for buying, a farmer, Gunasekaran of the village, ploughed the entire standing cabbage crop recently.

S. Kannaiyan, president of Talavadi Farmers’ Association, told The Hindu fine quality cabbage was currently procured by traders at ₹2.50 a kg, resulting in steep loss to the farmers. “More farmers have opted for the crop and the production has increased leading to price crash,” he said.

Data on area under cultivation of each crop should be made available to farmers so that they can choose alternative crops, he said.

Traders at the Nethaji Daily and Vegetable Market in Erode said that the wholesale price of cabbage was ₹10 a kg, while the retail price was ₹15 to 20 a kg. “Since there is no festival season, the demand is very low leading to poor prices,” said a wholesaler.