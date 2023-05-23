Talavadi farmers develop new app ‘Cropfit’ to access wider market

May 23, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

A mobile app, Cropfit, developed by the farmers in Talavadi for wider market access and to secure fair price for their produce will be launched on May 25.

Developed by the Talavadi Farmers’ Foundation, the user-friendly app that supports multiple language would help in connecting farmers with various markets and to enable them get the best price for their produce such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, spices and grains. Farmers need to list their produce, available quantity, price, grade and location, and traders can access it and quote their price. “By listing quality products, farmers can compete in both the domestic and global market,” said S. Kannaiyan, one of the co-founders of the Foundation.

Farmers can also access various features of the app, including details of other markets, price and demand for products. “Since they are well informed about the market conditions, they can make decisions on selling at the right price at the right time,” he said.

Aswini Ganesan, another co-founder, said that the app would help farmers to plan for their future crop, connect with genuine buyers and to buy quality seeds.

The Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja would launch the app at a function to be held at Diginarai village in Talavadi on May 25, she added.