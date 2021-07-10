Talavadi farmers demand check dam across stream

Erode

10 July 2021 23:49 IST

The stream originates in Talamalai forest area

The Talavadi Taluk Farmers’ Association has urged the district administration to construct a check dam at Talavadi to conserve water from the stream that originates in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Talamalai forest area.

Talavadi is located about 120 km from Erode and borders Karnataka. Agriculture and cattle rearing are the prime source of income for the people.

In 2015, Sathyamangalam taluk was bifurcated to form the new Talavadi taluk with 21 revenue villages and 50 hamlets. It has a total population of over 76,000 with the majority being Kannada-speaking people. Though the hill receives rains, inadequate availability of water for domestic purposes and farming continues to be a perennial problem.

The stream that originates in Talamalai forest area passes through Neithalapuram, Chikalli, Ikkalur, Maharajanpuram, Talavadi, Osur, Bharathipuram and reaches Chikkahole dam in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

“Since Talavadi receives rains frequently, rainwater flows into the stream that enters Karnataka,” said S. Manickam, coordinator of the association. He wanted a check dam constructed across the stream, which would help in ground water recharge.

Members of the association had submitted a petition to District Collector H. Krishnanunni during his recent visit to Talavadi.