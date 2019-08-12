Coimbatore

Talavadi farmers allege irregularitiesin construction of check dams

A check dam constructed at a cost of ₹ 5 lakh at Ernahalli in Erode.

Urge the district administration to conduct an inquiry

Farmers in Talavadi have urged the the district administration to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the construction of check dams in the hills

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) 2018-19, over five check dams, each costing ₹ 5 lakh, were constructed in Diginarai village panchayat by the Block Development Office, Talavadi.

Labour charge and construction materials for each check dam worked out to ₹ 4,27,450. However, farmers said that the dams served no purpose as they cannot hold water. “The check dams do not have storage capacity as deepening works were not carried out”, S. Manickam, a farmer, alleged.

“Information boards on the nature of the project and cost incurred were not erected at the worksite after completion of the works. Only recently, we came to know about the cost incurred”, said M. Puthusamy of Diginarai village. He said that the storage capacity of the dams should be increased so that water could be stored.

Meanwhile, officials said that a major portion of the project cost went towards wages as each worker was paid ₹ 224 a day.

