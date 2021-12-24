‘Take vaccination to guard against Omicron’

Coimbatore

24 December 2021 23:18 IST

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara has appealed to the residents to take COVID-19 vaccination to guard against the Omicron variant.

In a release here on Friday, Mr. Sunkara said the Corporation would be holding the 16th mega vaccination camp on December 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 145 places. Thus far, 94% of the city population had taken the first dose vaccine. As many as 1.15 lakh persons were yet to take even their first jab.

Likewise, 2.57 lakh persons were eligible for the second dose. To control the infection spread, those persons would do well to complete their vaccination.