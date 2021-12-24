Coimbatore

‘Take vaccination to guard against Omicron’

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara has appealed to the residents to take COVID-19 vaccination to guard against the Omicron variant.

In a release here on Friday, Mr. Sunkara said the Corporation would be holding the 16th mega vaccination camp on December 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 145 places. Thus far, 94% of the city population had taken the first dose vaccine. As many as 1.15 lakh persons were yet to take even their first jab.

Likewise, 2.57 lakh persons were eligible for the second dose. To control the infection spread, those persons would do well to complete their vaccination.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2021 11:19:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/take-vaccination-to-guard-against-omicron/article38032253.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY