Take steps to release other convict prisoners: TMMK

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the State Government to take steps to release other convict prisoners like A.G. Perarivalan.

In a press meet held here on Wednesday, the party’s secretary A. Sadiq Ali said the Government should ask the retired Justice N. Adinathan Commission to submit its report at the earliest and then take a decision on releasing other life convicts in prisons across the State.

While the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam welcomed the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan, it wanted the Government to also take steps to release the six other convicts in the case.

Besides, the Justice (retd) Adinathan Commission was yet to table its report. If it were to do so it would be a step forward in releasing other convicts, he said.

On the recent developments at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Mr. Ali said it was a needless controversy stoked by the Central Government to cover its failure on various other fronts.