Take steps to prevent accidents, Krishangiri Collector instructs officials

August 31, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Road safety and law and order meeting was chaired by Collector K.M.Sarayu here at the Collectorate. Various road safety concerns and gaps were addressed at the meeting. The Collector instructed officials to erect boards cautioning school zone near PRC Higher Secondary School near Krishnagiri housing board. Vehicles are found overspeeding on the stretch posing grave safety concerns for the students. Cautionary board announcing it as school zone warranting scaling done on the speed were instructed to be put up.

The road from Somarpettai to Thalampatty being a zig-zag stretch, vehicles plying are unable to have a clear view of the oncoming vehicles. Hence, boards cautioning vehicles of the zig-zag stretch and the warning against overspeeding shall be put up according to the administration.

The gap on the parapet wall of the Krishnagiri-Salem highway near Natrankottai will be plugged to prevent hasty crossings by two-wheelers blindsiding the speeding vehicles leading to several accidents. The gap will be plugged to prevent out of turn crossings and speed breakers will also be set up.

Further, the three road junction on KRP dam-Kaveripattinam highway continues to remain an accident zone. To prevent accidents, speed breakers will be set up on all the three roads to prevent overspeeding, according to the Collector.

An inspection on road safety measures was carried out on Hosur-Bagalur road near the RTO checkpost, in view of the many accidents at the stretch. Cautionary boards and speed breakers are proposed at that point. Similarly, the stretch near Triveni crushers on Krishnagiri-Hosur national highway was also inspected to eliminate accidents that the zone was known for.

Ms. Sarayu instructed coordinated inspections by the national highways officials, revenue, police, regional transport officials at the sites that were brought up for discussion and implement the necessary interventions.