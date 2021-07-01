‘Take steps to establish arch at central bus stand’

ERODE

01 July 2021 23:33 IST

Members of Erode District Congress Minority Wing have urged E. Thirumagan Evera, Erode (East) Assembly constituency MLA to take steps to establish an arch at the entrance of the central bus stand titled Independence Day Silver Jubilee Bus Stand.

In a petition submitted to Mr. Evera, wing president K.N. Basha said that during the council meeting held at the then Erode Municipality on August 11, 1972, resolution number 393 was passed naming the bus stand as Independence Day Silver Jubilee Bus Stand. In 2007, the municipality was upgraded as a corporation by the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. An arch with the new name was constructed by the corporation at the rear side of the bus stand on Sathy Road at ₹6.80 lakh and was inaugurated on September 22, 2013.

The petition said that the entry point of the bus stand does not have an arch or a name board. Hence, steps should be taken to construct an arch with the name.