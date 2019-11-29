‘Take steps for setting up industrial park for micro units’

The micro industries here have urged District Collector K. Rajamani to take necessary steps for setting up an industrial park in Coimbatore for the cottage industries.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, has said in a press release that the Collector assured in a meeting on Thursday here that necessary steps would be taken to set up of an industrial park for these units. “This is the first time that a District Collector has given such an assurance. We thank him and urge him to do the needful at the earliest,” Mr. James said.

There are about 15,000 micro units in the city that work out of small rooms on a rental basis. These units cannot afford to invest in land and have own buildings. Hence, the Government should develop an industrial park for the micro units, he said.

Further, banks are reluctant to lend to micro units and subsidies under the schemes of the Government are disbursed after a long wait.

“Banks should disburse loans to micro units without any hesitation. Similarly, the subsidies should be disbursed without delay so that the industries are able to make use of the funds,” he said.