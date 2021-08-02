Take preventive steps to curb COVID-19: PMK

Erode

02 August 2021 22:03 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi has urged the district administration to take effective measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the district.

In a petition to the Collector here on Monday, party’s State deputy general secretary S.C.R. Gopal said that positive cases are on the rise in the district in the past one week. The petition wanted people from Kerala to be monitored by the health department and swab tests taken for them. Also, people from the district who visit Kerala for work and business and return to the district within a day should not be tested. “Only people who stay there for over two days and return to the district should be tested”, the petition urged.

The petition said that since all the shops and establishments were opened, people throng market areas and other commercial areas without ensuring personal distance. Hence, the police should monitor the crowd and warn people to ensure personal distance while in public places, the petition said. Since buses were overcrowded, it may lead to the spread of the virus. Hence, commuters should not be allowed to travel by standing in the bus, the petition said.

Advertising

Advertising

prevent the spread of virus further.