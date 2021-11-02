Take precautions while celebrating Deepavali: people told

The Coimbatore district administration has urged people to celebrate Deepavali with safety precautions.

In a release, the administration said crackers and fireworks should be used at open places after ensuring there were no inflammable materials nearby.

While storing fireworks, it should be kept in closed containers and children should light those only under the supervision of elders in the family.

At the place of lighting fireworks, there should be a bucket of water in the vicinity and after completing lightworks, children should dump those only in a bucket with water, the release said.

The release further said children should not light crackers on hand, not place crackers near lit candles, not wear silk or easily inflammable clothes and not throw crackers on those moving on road.

‘Don’t use sanitisers’

And, it added that people should not use sanitisers while lighting crackers or fire workers.

Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth appealed to the residents of Tiruppur district to burst only green crackers between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a release, he said the public must avoid bursting joined crackers (sara vedi) and bursting any crackers near fire-prone areas such as huts.

“Let us celebrate this Deepavali as a festival of light in an environment-friendly manner rather than bursting noise and smoke emitting crackers,” Mr. Vineeth said.