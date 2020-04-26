Take precautionary measures while flying kites: Tangedco

In the last 10 days, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has been receiving several complaints of power supply disruption from different parts of the city and when the field staff visit the sites, the reason for the disruption is kites.

With the lockdown, many people fly kites from the terrace during the evening hours. They use a strong rope and when the kite gets entangled in electricity lines they try to pull it away. This leads to feeder trips. Such incidents are more in specific localities that come under Pappanaikenpalayam, Kallimadai, and Peelamedu sub-stations, according to Tangedco officials. Most of these complaints come after 3 p.m. and there are at least 25 HT line faults because of this issue so far. Some also try to remove the kite from the power lines using rods and it is dangerous, the officials say. “We cannot ask the public not to fly kites. But, they should be careful and ensure that the kites do not go near the powerlines,” says one of the officials.

In a press relesase, the Tangedco said that with the lockdown in Coimbatore to check spread of COVID-19, many people were flying kites from the terrace or multi-storeyed buildings. The kites get entangled in electricity lines and this leads to power cuts. This can lead to electrical accidents apart from power disruptions. Hence, the public should take precautionary measures while flying kites, the release said.