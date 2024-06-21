GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Take part in Yoga Tech Challenge, promote start-ups, T.N. Governor urges youth 

Published - June 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi taking part in the International Day of Yoga organised by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi taking part in the International Day of Yoga organised by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Calling upon youth oriented towards entrepreneurship to take part in the Yoga Tech Challenge of the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said in Coimbatore on June 21, 2024 (Friday) that there was a great option in front of those looking to promote start-ups related to yoga.

Come up with new technologies, applications, and tools, and let the light of yoga spread over the world. The Yoga Tech Challenge on MyGov portal and MyBharat Portal of the Government of India promotes start-ups or individuals developing yoga related tools, software and accessories products, the Governor said, addressing a gathering of students with whom he had earlier celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on the theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ at the ground of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

The mass yoga practice had the participation of 1,095 students from TNAU constituent and affiliated colleges, Bharathiar University constituent and affiliated colleges, Avinashilingam University, GRG School, Isha Vidhyalaya School, Isha Sanskriti, and Sree Sai Guru Yoga Institute.

Yoga is an ageless gift of our country to humanity, for the well-being of individual and for the collective, the Governor said, extolling yoga proponents of Tamil Nadu Thirumoolar, and Patanjali. The benefit of yoga highlighted to the international community 10 years back by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been reaching humanity in large numbers cutting across religion, creed and language. The world has been celebrating the International Yoga Day. Last year (in 2023), there were 240 million participants all over the world, he said, attributing such a participation to the realisation that yoga is a gift for the good of all.

“I urge you all to adopt yoga as a way of your life. Yoga is not necessarily acrobatics, but a simple process with the core principle that all asanas must be done in the space of sugam (comfort). Yoga is good for the physical, intellectual and spiritual self, the Governor said.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi, also took part.

